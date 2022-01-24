Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 6,027,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,462. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $16,685,000. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Corning by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

