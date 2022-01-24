Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03.

EPIX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. 512,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,112. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

