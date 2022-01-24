Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post $947.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $937.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $954.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $32.86. 1,256,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,602. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

