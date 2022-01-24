Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.