Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

