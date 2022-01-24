Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the lowest is $5.31 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $102.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

