Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $15.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average of $151.10. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

