Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce sales of $88.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $333.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $334.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $386.10 million, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 349,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,658. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

