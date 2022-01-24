Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 48.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. 45,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Yext has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $948.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

