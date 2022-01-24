Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($38.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($24.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.36) earnings per share.

ATXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

