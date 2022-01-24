Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,533. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

