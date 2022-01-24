Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.50 Million

Brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post sales of $468.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.40 million to $469.80 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

