Zacks: Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

MODN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.