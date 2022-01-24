Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce $11.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. NeoGames posted sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. 149,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,139. The firm has a market cap of $529.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

