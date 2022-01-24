Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $146.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.80 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $113.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $529.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $652.07 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.27. 2,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,086. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.22.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

