Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $134.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

