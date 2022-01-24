Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vtex.

Get Vtex alerts:

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Vtex stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.