Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

