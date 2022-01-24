Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,800 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 570.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 989,993 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 48.9% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 967,275 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 831.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 251,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

