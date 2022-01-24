Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

MANU opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Manchester United by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 191.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 614.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 574,017 shares during the period.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

