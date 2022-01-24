Zacks Investment Research Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of JHG stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

