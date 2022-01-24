Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

