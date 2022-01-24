Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Univest Sec reissued a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.57.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXS. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

