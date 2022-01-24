Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.76 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Zano has a total market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $150,115.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00100339 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,562.29 or 0.99661065 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00245469 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00339846 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00151007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005975 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001373 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,034,764 coins and its circulating supply is 11,005,264 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.