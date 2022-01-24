Zel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00257160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00093334 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001340 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

