ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of ZIM opened at $58.12 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 642,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

