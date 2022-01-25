-$0.12 EPS Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIMO shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE MIMO opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

