-$0.13 EPS Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PlayAGS by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in PlayAGS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.34. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

