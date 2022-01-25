-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

SANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW remained flat at $$2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

