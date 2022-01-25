$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $17,945,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $9,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

