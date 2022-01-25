$0.19 EPS Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Infosys reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infosys.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Infosys by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 285,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
