$0.19 EPS Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Infosys reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Infosys by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 285,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

