$0.45 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BSET stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 416,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

