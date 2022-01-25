$0.57 EPS Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,359. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

