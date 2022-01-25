$0.59 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDR. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDR opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

