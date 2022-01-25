$0.60 EPS Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. TEGNA reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 86,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,120. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

