$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.88. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.85. 2,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,154. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 230.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

