$0.93 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. ePlus reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ePlus stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $69.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.47.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ePlus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at $424,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

