$1.03 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.87. 10,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,834. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average of $155.82.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

