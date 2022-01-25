$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 76,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,634. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.