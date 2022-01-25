$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 144,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in OSI Systems by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

