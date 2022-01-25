$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SIVB traded down $18.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,992. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $435.77 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.53.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

