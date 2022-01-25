$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.50. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

FL stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,163 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Foot Locker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 27,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 69,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

