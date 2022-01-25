$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

LOGI stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.78. 3,408,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,817,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

