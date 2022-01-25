$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $6.61 on Thursday, hitting $427.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.17. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

