$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.83.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $525.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $616.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 482.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

