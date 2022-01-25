$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.56. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,685,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,822. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

