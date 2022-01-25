$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

ZTS traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.48. 41,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

