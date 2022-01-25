$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $11.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ELMS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 250,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

