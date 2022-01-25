12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Critical Review

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 12 ReTech and Turing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $720,000.00 0.00 -$21.94 million N/A N/A Turing $803.38 million 8.08 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 12 ReTech and Turing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75

Turing has a consensus target price of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Turing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech -3,899.14% N/A -3,819.24% Turing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Turing beats 12 ReTech on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

