12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Critical Review

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares 12 ReTech and Turing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|12 ReTech
|$720,000.00
|0.00
|-$21.94 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Turing
|$803.38 million
|8.08
|$79.28 million
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 12 ReTech and Turing, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|12 ReTech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Turing
|0
|3
|9
|0
|2.75
Turing has a consensus target price of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.4% of Turing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares 12 ReTech and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|12 ReTech
|-3,899.14%
|N/A
|-3,819.24%
|Turing
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Turing beats 12 ReTech on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.
About 12 ReTech
12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
About Turing
Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.
Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.