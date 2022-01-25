$126.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will report sales of $126.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the lowest is $125.86 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $460.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million.

PAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 3,294,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,167. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

